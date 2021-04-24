2nd BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia Film Previewed in Trailer

1st film opened on Friday, 2nd film will open on June 25

The official YouTube channel for the BanG Dream! franchise began streaming a trailer on Saturday for BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II : Song I am. , the second film in a two-film project in the franchise.

The two-film project is focused on the " Roselia " in-story band. The first film, BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia I : Promise , opened in Japan on Friday . The second film will open in Japan on June 25. The YouTube channel is also streaming a trailer for the first film.

Bushiroad USA will stream the two films in the U.S. on the online streaming platform Eventive. BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia I : Promise will begin streaming on May 22 at 10:00 p.m. EDT until August 22. BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia II : Song I am. will begin streaming on July 24 at 10:00 p.m. EDT until October 24. Customers can purchase a ticket to stream a movie for three days.

The BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage anime film will open in Japan on August 20.

The BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! film is slated to open in 2022.

The BanG Dream! FILM LIVE anime film based on the BanG Dream! franchise opened in 56 theaters in Japan in September 2019. The film earned more than 300 million yen (about US$2.75 million) at the Japanese box office by the following month. Sanzigen returned to animate the film, and Bushiroad distributed the film. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the film, and began streaming it on the HIDIVE service on April 12.

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV streamed the series as it aired.

Argonavis from BanG Dream! Animation , the television anime based on franchise's Argonavis all-male band, premiered in April 2020.