A Polar Bear in Love Manga Resumes in May

The official website for Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine revealed on April 15 that Koromo will resume their Koisuru Shirokuma ( A Polar Bear in Love ) manga in the magazine's next issue on May 14. The manga has not had a new compiled book volume since 2018.

The manga revolves around a polar bear who falls in love with an earless seal, and he wants nothing else except to protect him, even though the seal constantly thinks the bear will eat him.

Koromo launched the manga on the free manga app Comico in December 2014, and began serializing it in Monthly Comic Gene in June 2015. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in April 2018. Yen Press licensed the manga, and released the fourth volume in December 2018.

The manga inspired a "petit anime" whose episodes run before Japanese feature films in theaters. Shochiku previously streamed the 60-second version of the anime's first episode. The first episode debuted in Japanese theaters in March 2017. The series has since had four theatrical shorts and 10 web anime shorts (including an "episode 0").