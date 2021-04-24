News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 12-18
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Monster Hunter Rise tops chart for 4th consecutive week
Japan's Game Ranking: April 12-18
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise
|CAPCOM
|March 26
|110,050
|1,884,113
|2
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|16,536
|658,642
|3
|NSw
|Winning Post 9 2021
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|April 15
|11,839
|11,839
|4
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|11,141
|2,112,646
|5
|PS4
|Winning Post 9 2021
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|April 15
|10,698
|10,698
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,509
|3,783,621
|7
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|8,973
|2,510,422
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,957
|1,901,357
|9
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|7,243
|6,735,163
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,682
|4,242,726
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,196
|3,840,975
|12
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|4,080
|4,027,992
|13
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,813
|680,881
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|3,297
|1,861,709
|15
|NSw
|Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
|Marvelous
|February 21
|2,425
|272,267
|16
|NSw
|Little Nightmares II
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 10
|2,261
|64,558
|17
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|1,950
|1,806,937
|18
|NSw
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition)
|Square Enix
|December 4, 2020
|1,910
|89,592
|19
|NSw
|Apex Legends: Champion Edition
|EA Games
|March 18
|1,839
|22,921
|20
|NSw
|Human: Fall Flat
|Teyon Japan
|June 25, 2020
|1,692
|138,877
Source: Famitsu