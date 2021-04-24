News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 12-18

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Monster Hunter Rise tops chart for 4th consecutive week

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Monster Hunter Rise CAPCOM March 26 110,050 1,884,113
2 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 16,536 658,642
3 NSw Winning Post 9 2021 KOEI Tecmo Games April 15 11,839 11,839
4 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 11,141 2,112,646
5 PS4 Winning Post 9 2021 KOEI Tecmo Games April 15 10,698 10,698
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,509 3,783,621
7 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 8,973 2,510,422
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,957 1,901,357
9 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 7,243 6,735,163
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,682 4,242,726
11 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,196 3,840,975
12 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 4,080 4,027,992
13 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,813 680,881
14 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 3,297 1,861,709
15 NSw Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Marvelous February 21 2,425 272,267
16 NSw Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment February 10 2,261 64,558
17 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 1,950 1,806,937
18 NSw Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition) Square Enix December 4, 2020 1,910 89,592
19 NSw Apex Legends: Champion Edition EA Games March 18 1,839 22,921
20 NSw Human: Fall Flat Teyon Japan June 25, 2020 1,692 138,877

Source: Famitsu

