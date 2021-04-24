Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 12-18

Our top 10 picks are in for the best spring 2021 anime opening songs. Put up your dukes, 'cause there's gonna be a fight.

― 10. Tokyo Revengers “Cry baby” by Official HIGE DANdism Let's kick it off with something jazzy. This is a unique pick for a story about time-traveling delinquents but it's got the right level of emotional intensity for Takemichi's journey. If I'm honest, I liked the beginning a...