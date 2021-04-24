News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 12-18
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
18th Detective Conan film earns 10.4% rating
Detective Conan: Dimensional Sniper, the 18th anime film in the Detective Conan franchise, aired on NTV on Friday, April 16 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.4% rating.
The film Eiga Crayon Shin-chan: Ora no Hikkoshi Monogatari ~Saboten Daishūgeki aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, April 18 at 10:00 a.m. and earned a 2.5% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 18 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.6
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 17 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.7
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 18 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.8
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|April 17 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.2
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 18 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.1
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 17 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.7
|Tropical-Rouge! Precure
|TV Asahi
|April 18 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.2
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 17 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.9
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|April 17 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.6
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|April 17 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.6
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)