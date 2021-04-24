News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 12-18

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
18th Detective Conan film earns 10.4% rating

Detective Conan: Dimensional Sniper, the 18th anime film in the Detective Conan franchise, aired on NTV on Friday, April 16 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.4% rating.

The film Eiga Crayon Shin-chan: Ora no Hikkoshi Monogatari ~Saboten Daishūgeki aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, April 18 at 10:00 a.m. and earned a 2.5% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 18 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.6
Detective Conan NTV April 17 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 18 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.8
My Hero Academia NTV April 17 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.2
One Piece Fuji TV April 18 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.1
Doraemon TV Asahi April 17 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.7
Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Asahi April 18 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.2
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 17 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.9
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E April 17 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E April 17 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

