Major Cinema Chains, Sanrio Puroland, Takarazuka Revue Close Under Japan's New State of Emergency

New state of emergency takes effect on Sunday, is scheduled to last until May 11

The TOHO and Aeon cinema chains in Japan announced on Saturday that they will close their theaters in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo starting on Sunday, due to the new state of emergency declared in those prefectures. The theaters will remain closed until May 11, when the state of emergency is set to be rescinded. Other cinema chains in Japan planning to close in those prefectures include Shochiku Multiplex Theaters (SMT), 109 Cinemas, United Cinemas , T-Joy , and Cinema Sunshine .

The Sanrio Puroland theme park also announced on Saturday it will close from April 25 to May 11. The Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka already announced it will also close starting on Sunday.

Additionally, the famed all-female Takarazuka Revue theater troupe announced it will halt performances during the state of emergency. The troupe often adapts manga or anime franchises into stage plays.

