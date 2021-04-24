Ragna Crimson Manga Approaches 'Final Battle'

The official Twitter account for Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed on Thursday that the 45th chapter of Daiki Kobayashi's Ragna Crimson manga is nearing the story's "final battle." The 45th chapter serialized in the magazine's May issue on Thursday.

Square Enix Manga & Books is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Dragon hunters: warriors armed with special silver weapons who kill their prey for bounty. Lowest among their ranks is Ragna, who forms an improbable partnership with the young genius Leonica, a master dragon slayer with more kills to her name than almost any other. All Ragna wants is to stay by Leonica's side, but his dream is shattered by an attack from the deadliest dragon imaginable…

Kobayashi launched the manga in Gangan Joker magazine in March 2017. Square Enix published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on January 22. Square Enix Manga & Books published the first volume in English on February 23.