Sentai Filmworks Acquires Digital Rights to My Little Monster Anime

Publisher to stream anime on "select digital outlets"

Sentai Filmworks announced on Monday that it has licensed the My Little Monster ( Tonari no Kaibutsu-kun ) television anime series, and will release the series on "select digital outlets" in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, and all Nordic and Scandinavian countries. The company has not yet revealed a release date.

The anime is based on Robico 's manga of the same name. The anime premiered in 2012, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. NIS America licensed and released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2015, and it describes the anime:

Nicknamed "Dry Ice," Shizuku is seen as emotionless and cold by her classmates. When she's tasked with delivering class printouts, she runs into Haru, who immediately decides that they're friends. Shizuku is touched by his innocence and his lack of knowledge towards human relationships. Though known as a violent and uncontrollable monster, Haru also has a kind and gentle side. He immediately declares his love for Shizuku, but it takes much longer for her to realize and accept her own feelings towards him. Together, the two previously unsocial beings help each other learn how to care for others and make friends.

Robico launched the manga in Dessert in 2008, and ended it in 2013. Kodansha Comics published the manga in English. The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation that premiered in April 2018.

Source: Sentai Filmworks