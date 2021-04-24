Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Game's Trailer Highlights Factions

Switch, PS4, PC game launches on May 25

Atlus USA began streaming an English trailer for the Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster game on Monday. The trailer previews the different factions, or Reasons, in the game that the player can side with.

Atlus USA will release the game in the West on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on May 25. The game will also get a PC release via Steam on the same day. Those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will have access to the game on May 21.

The console versions of the game will have Japanese and English audio, and subtitles in English, French, Italian, Spanish, and German. The PC version of the game will additionally have subtitles in Japanese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese.

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the full game, the "Maniax," "Chronicle," and "Mercy and Expectation Map" packs, a Merciful difficulty, and a Shin Megami Tensei background music pack.

The game released in Japan in October 2020.

Atlus USA describes the game's story:

What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception – an ethereal apocalypse – is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos, as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth, or death, and determine who triumphs.

The original Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne game debuted for the PlayStation 2 in Japan in February 2003. The director's cut, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Maniax , shipped in Japan in January 2004 and in North America that October. Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Maniax Chronicle Edition then debuted in Japan in October 2008.

Atlus also plans to release the Shin Megami Tensei V game for the Nintendo Switch worldwide in 2021.