Madoka Magica Gets New Anime Film as Sequel to 2013 Rebellion Film

The 10th anniversary online event for the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime revealed on Sunday that the franchise is getting a new anime film titled Gekijōban Mahō Shōjo Madoka Magica : Walpurgis no Kaiten (Turning the Tide of Walpurgis). The film will be an official sequel to the Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion film that opened in October 2013. The tagline on the new film's visual reads, "Now, let's continue the story."

The anime film will feature a returning staff from the original anime series and films, including original creators Magica Quartet , chief director Akiyuki Simbo , scriptwriter Gen Urobuchi of Nitroplus , original character designer Ume Aoki , animation character designer Junichirō Taniguchi , composer Yuki Kajiura , alternate space designer Gekidan Inu Curry , and animation studio SHAFT .

The returning cast includes:

Additionally, the event revealed that the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game will debut a "Mahō Shōjo Madoka Magica scene0" original story.

The below video is restricted to Japan only. ANN will replace the video with a region-free one if an official video becomes available.

Also, a two-disc soundtrack for the franchise will be available on Monday worldwide on the subscription services Spotify and Apple Music.

Lastly, an exhibition will debut in Tokyo in late September, with other areas planned.

The original 12-episode Puella Magi Madoka Magica television anime premiered in January 2011, and Crunchyroll later streamed the series. The Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 1: Beginnings and Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 2: Eternal compilation films opened in Japan in October 2012, and then the Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion sequel film opened in October 2013. Aniplex of America released the television series, two compilation films, and the sequel film in North America. Funimation is also streaming the series, and it describes the story:

She has a loving family and best friends, laughs and cries from time to time… Madoka Kaname, an eighth grader of Mitakihara middle school, is one of those who lives such a life. One day, she had a very magical encounter. She doesn't know if it happened by chance or by fate yet. This is a fateful encounter that can change her destiny. This is a beginning of the new story of the magical witch girls!

A television anime adaptation of the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game premiered in January 2020. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. The anime will get a second season.

Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE are streaming the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story television anime series.

The smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in August 2017, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases. The English version launched in the United States and Canada on June 25, 2019. The English version of the game ended service last September.