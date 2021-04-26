Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine Baseball Game Inspires Live-Action Show

The official Twitter account for Akatsuki and Kadokawa 's Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine smartphone game revealed on Sunday that the game is inspiring an original live-action series that will premiere on TV Tokyo and affiliated networks on July 7. The series will be titled Hachigatsu wa Yoru no 〇〇〇〇 de. (August is at the Night _____.) The account is holding a contest for fans to guess the missing word in the title, and 10 winners will receive balls autographed by the main cast.

In the game, the player takes the role of an unnamed former little senior league baseball ace who lost their baseball career after suffering an unspecified injury. The character moves to their grandmother's hometown and enrolls in the local high school, resolved never to enter the world of baseball again. When the character meets Tsubasa Arihara, they are persuaded to be the manager of the school's baseball team, and to take the team to the high school nationals at Koshien.

In the game, players gather team members (there are over 50 characters in the game) and experience the team members' stories. Players also train the members to improve their skills, and take members to games to compete. Players then have to decide on the batting order.

The game launched on iOS and Android devices in June 2017. The game is free to play with in-game items available for purchase.

The game inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and released it on Blu-ray Disc on April 14.