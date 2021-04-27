Arc the Lad R Game Ends Service in June

Game launched in 2018, planned for global release

The official website for ForwardWorks' Arc the Lad R smartphone role-playing game announced on Monday that the game will end service on June 30.

The game launched in Japan in August 2018. Boltrend Games announced last November that it will launch the game worldwide. Boltrend Games has not yet launched the game, but streamed a trailer for the game two weeks ago.

The sequel game is set 10 years after the Great Disaster that befell the world at the ending of Arc the Lad 2 , and features both new and returning characters. The basic game is free to play, with in-game purchases available.

The game features the return of key staff members from the first two Arc the Lad games, including: Toshirō Tsuchida as the general game director and designer; Norihiko Yonesaka as scenario writer; artists Eiji Koyama, Ryūichi Kunisue, and Hiroshi Hayashi ; and T-Square's Masahiro Ando as composer.

The game retains the series' tactical turn-based battles, while also introducing unique new features. Side activities from previous games, such as missions from Forbidden Ruins, the Colosseum, and the Hunter's Guild, also return.

ForwardWorks and Sony originally announced the game in December 2016.

Sources: Arc the Lad R's website, 4Gamer (鼬)