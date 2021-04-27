News
Chaika - The Coffin Princess Manga Artist Launches New Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
New manga by Shinta Sakayama launches on April 30
Manga creator Shinta Sakayama revealed on April 22 that they are launching a new manga on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website on April 30. Sakayama only revealed the first part of the manga's title, which reads "Yuzugawa-san wa" (Yuzugawa-san is). Sakayama also unveiled a preview of the manga's titular main character.
Sakayama previously drew the manga adaptation of Ichiro Sasaki's Chaika - The Coffin Princess (Hitsugi no Chaika) light novels. Sakayama launched the manga in Kadokawa's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in 2011, and ended it in December 2015 with five compiled book volumes. Yen Press released all five volumes in English.
Source: Shinta Sakayama's Twitter account