Dark Horse Comics Appoints New VP of Product Development & Sales, New VP of Licensing

Company appoints Randy Lahrman as VP of Product Development, Sales; Tim Wiesch as VP of Licensing

Dark Horse Comics announced on Friday that the company has appointed Randy Lahrman as its Vice President of Product Development and Sales and Tim Wiesch as its Vice President of Licensing.

Lahrman joined Dark Horse in June 2019 as Sales Manager and the company promoted him to VP of Product Development and Sales from his former position. He stated about his appointment:

Working at Dark Horse Comics these last couple of years has been a professional high-point for me. The impressive amount of passion, dedication, and talent that I see from my peers motivates me to be at my best each and every day. A big thank you to you all and I cannot wait to see what we do together into the future.

Wiesch was a former employee who began his career at Dark Horse . He worked in licensing at Mondo and Alamo Draft House Cinemas before returning to Dark Horse as VP of Licensing. He stated about his appointment:

I've had the good fortune to work with just about every pop-culture property in the world and I can't wait to bring all that experience to Dark Horse and help the team reach the next level.

Randy Stradley retired from his position as Vice President of Publishing at Dark Horse Comics in February.

Source: Press release