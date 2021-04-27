Delight Works Appoints Game Producer Yoshinori Ono as President, COO

Mobile game developer Delight Works announced on Tuesday that game developer Yoshinori Ono will be the company's new president and chief operating officer as of May 1. Delight Works founder and current COO Akihito Shōji will assume the role of chairman and chief executive officer on the same day.

Ono is perhaps best known for his time in CAPCOM . Beginning in 1994, he worked initially on sound for several titles such as Street Fighter Zero . He then became the sound manager and sound director for various versions of Street Fighter III. He transitioned into the producer role for Shadow of Rome and Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams . In addition to Street Fighter , he has worked on such franchises as Onimusha and Monster Hunter . He left CAPCOM in summer last year.

Delight Works is best known for developing the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game and its various spinoffs. Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

Delight Works was established in January 2014. It developed the Sakura Kakumei ~Hana Saku Otome-tachi~ smartphone game with Sega , which debuted last December, and will shut down in June. It signed a capital and business alliance with fellow online game developer Aiming in January 2019, but announced in July 2020 that the alliance has been dissolved with their jointly developed titles canceled.

Source: Press release