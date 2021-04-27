Funimation Adds Tokyo Ghoul OVAs to Catalog

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming exclusively the Tokyo Ghoul: Jack and Tokyo Ghoul: Pinto original video anime ( OVA ) with English subtitles and an English dub on April 28.

The Tokyo Ghoul: Jack OVA received a limited engagement in select theaters in Japan in September 2015, and then shipped on home video in the same month. The OVA adapts original creator Sui Ishida 's Tokyo Ghoul: Jack prequel spinoff manga.

Tokyo Ghoul: Pinto is the second video anime in the Tokyo Ghoul anime franchise , and it shipped in December 2015. The OVA adapts the third story in the Tokyo Ghoul: Hibi novel when Shū Tsukiyama and Chie Hori met when Shū was in high school.

Ishida serialized Tokyo Ghoul in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump from 2011 to 2014, and then serialized Tokyo Ghoul:re from 2014 until July 2018. Viz Media released the manga series in North America.

The first Tokyo Ghoul anime premiered in July 2014, and the Tokyo Ghoul √A sequel debuted in January 2015. The first season of the Tokyo Ghoul:re anime premiered in April 2018, and the second season premiered in October 2018. Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles and with an English dub .