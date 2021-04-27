Kei Toume's Kūden no Himegimi Manga Ends in May

Relaunch of previous Toume title under new publisher launched in January 2019

This year's 10th issue of Kodansha 's Evening magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kei Toume 's Kūden no Himegimi ( Rocky Princess or lit., Static Princess) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on May 11. The manga's third compiled book volume will ship on May 21.

The manga recently went on hiatus last July, and returned last October.

The manga centers on the relationship between Mao Hosaka and Yokiko Hasekura, two high schoolers who are members of the rock band Artago. Mao is the daughter of the guitarist of a famous rock band. Meanwhile, Yokiko is a talented singer who is as beautiful as she is mysterious.

The manga is a continuation of Toume's earlier Kūden Noise no Himegimi (Static Noise Princess) manga. The original manga launched in Gentosha 's Comic Birz magazine in July 2016, and Gentosha published the third compiled volume in January 2019. Comic Birz ended serialization in June 2018. The manga then relaunched with the new title Kūden no Himegimi in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in January 2019. Kodansha released the second compiled book volume in July 2020.

Tokyopop published Toume's Lament of the Lamb manga in English. Lament of the Lamb inspired a four-episode original video animation ( OVA ) in 2003. Toume's Sing "Yesterday" for Me ( Yesterday o Utatte ) manga inspired a television anime by Yoshiyuki Fujiwara and Doga Kobo that premiered in April 2020.