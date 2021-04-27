Kin-iro Mosaic Anime Film's Teaser Previews Rhodanthe*'s Theme Song

Film opens on August 20 after group's 'graduation album' on August 18

The official website for the anime of Yui Hara 's Kin-iro Mosaic manga began streaming a teaser trailer for Kin-iro Mosaic Thank you!! , the franchise 's new anime film, on Tuesday. The video previews the recently revealed theme song "Kin-iro Rhodanthe" by voice actress unit Rhodanthe*.

Rhodanthe* is a musical group formed from the voice actresses behind Kinmoza! Kiniro + Mosaic : Asuka Nishi (Shinobu), Manami Tanaka (Alice), Nao Tōyama (Karen), Risa Taneda (Aya) and Yumi Uchiyama (Yōko). The group previously performed the opening and ending theme songs for both television anime series and the anime special episode's theme song.

The group is releasing the "graduation album" Daikansha (Much Appreciation) on August 18.

The film will open on August 20.

Munenori Nawa ( NAKAIMO - My Little Sister Is Among Them! , R-15 ) is directing the film at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ , and Yuniko Ayana ( Hello!! KINMOZA , Kinmoza! Kiniro + Mosaic ) is writing the script. Kazuyuki Ueda ( Hello!! KINMOZA , Kinmoza! Kiniro + Mosaic ) is designing the characters.

The additional staff includes:

Hara launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max in April 2010, and the series ended in March 2020. Houbunsha released the 11th compiled book volume last April. A special Kin-iro Mosaic Best wishes manga launched in May 2020, and ended on March 18.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The original manga's story begins with Shinobu, a 15-year-old, seemingly "pure Japanese" girl who did a homestay in Great Britain. Even after coming back to Japan, she still misses her time overseas. One day, an air mail letter arrives from Alice, the girl in Shinobu's host family in Great Britain. The letter reads, "Shinobu, I'm coming to Japan!" The "Japanese/British girls' light comedy" follows the lives of Shinobu, Alice, and other girls from both Japan and Great Britain.

The first anime series based on the manga aired in 2013, and the second series, Hello!! KINMOZA , premiered in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the first series on home video in 2014, and released the sequel in October 2016. The Kin-iro Mosaic: Pretty Days anime special episode opened in theaters in Japan in November 2016.