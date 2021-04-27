Live-Action Mugen Shinshi Mystery Film's Trailer Streamed

Film opens on May 22

The staff of the live-action film of Yousuke Takahashi 's Mugen Shinshi mystery manga unveiled a new trailer on Tuesday.

The film will open on May 22.

The cast includes Masazumi Minaki, Kana Yokoo, Yumiko Oka, Suwaru Ryū, Kiriko Kina, Fumio Sugiyama, SARU, Takako Inoue , Ichi Gi, Misa Yamaguchi, Hizuki Moriyama, Ayumi Yamada , and others.

The stories, set in the early Showa era of Japan, center around the detective Mamiya Mugen and his butler Alucard who solve bizarre supernatural mysteries together. The film specifically adapts the "Ningyō Jigoku" (Doll Hell) arc of the Mugen Shinshi Kaiki-hen manga, which Takahashi launched in 1984 in Tokuma Shoten 's Medium magazine. In Mugen Shinshi Kaiki-hen , Takahashi drew protagonist Mamiya Mugen as a young man.

Misako Unakami is directing the film, and is also co-writing the script and editing the film. Takashi Suganuma is also credited as scriptwriter alongside Kazuhiro Kokage and Ayumi Satō. Kentarō Suzuki is composing the music. The final film's runtime was planned to be around 70-80 minutes.

The film was funded through a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2015, which raised 1,450,000 yen (about US$13,600) for the film's production.

Takahashi launched the original manga in Asahi Sonorama 's Manga Shonen magazine in 1981, spawning multiple spinoff manga and novels since then. The manga also inspired the Mugen Shinshi: Bōken Katsugeki Hen original video anime project.

Source: Comic Natalie