Masanao Kawajiri Directs Cherry and Virgin 'Nervous Romance Animation' Film for 2022 Debut

Film to feature rotoscoping, manga, live-action elements

Director Masanao Kawajiri ( Stella Women's Academy, High School Division Class C3 ) revealed on Tuesday that he is directing a new film titled Cherry and Virgin that will debut in Japan in 2022. The film is described as a "nervous romance animation."

Toei Video is producing and distributing the film. The film will star Takashi Okado and Yaeko Kiyose.

The film centers on Ryō and Ami. Ryō is a 32-year-old erotic manga artist who is not used to being around women. Ami is a 28-year-old fujōshi who does not have a good impression of men. The story follows their relationship after they meet by coincidence. The film will feature rotoscoping, as well as manga and live-action elements.

Kawajiri previously directed the "Aru Nihon no Egaki Shōnen" ("A Japanese Boy Who Draws") hybrid short that featured animation as a base but also featured live-action and manga panels. The 20-minute short won an Excellence Award at the 23rd Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2020.

The Motion Gallery crowdfunding site is raising funds for the film.