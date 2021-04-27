News
Masanao Kawajiri Directs Cherry and Virgin 'Nervous Romance Animation' Film for 2022 Debut
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Director Masanao Kawajiri (Stella Women's Academy, High School Division Class C3) revealed on Tuesday that he is directing a new film titled Cherry and Virgin that will debut in Japan in 2022. The film is described as a "nervous romance animation."
Toei Video is producing and distributing the film. The film will star Takashi Okado and Yaeko Kiyose.
The film centers on Ryō and Ami. Ryō is a 32-year-old erotic manga artist who is not used to being around women. Ami is a 28-year-old fujōshi who does not have a good impression of men. The story follows their relationship after they meet by coincidence. The film will feature rotoscoping, as well as manga and live-action elements.
Kawajiri previously directed the "Aru Nihon no Egaki Shōnen" ("A Japanese Boy Who Draws") hybrid short that featured animation as a base but also featured live-action and manga panels. The 20-minute short won an Excellence Award at the 23rd Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2020.
The Motion Gallery crowdfunding site is raising funds for the film.
Sources: Toei Video's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie