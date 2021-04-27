Sekiro: Hanbei the Undying Manga Author Launches New Manga

Sekai wa Are de Dekiteiru manga launches on May 27

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dengeki Maoh magazine revealed on Tuesday that Shin Yamamoto will launch a new manga titled Sekai wa Are de Dekiteiru (The World is Made Out of That) in the magazine's next issue on May 27. The magazine describes the manga as an "imagined space battle action" story.

Yamamoto previously drew the Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying ( Sekiro Gaiden: Shinazu Hanbei ) manga spinoff of FromSoftware 's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice game. Yamamoto published the manga in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website, and the series had one volume. Yen Press published the manga in English.

Yamamoto also previously drew the Monster Hunter: Flash Hunter ( Monster Hunter: Senkō no Kariudo ) manga inspired by CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter game series. Viz Media published all 10 volumes of the manga in English.