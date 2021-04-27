Smokin' Parade Manga by Deadman Wonderland Duo Ends

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine published the final chapter of Jinsei Kataoka and Kazuma Kondou 's Smokin' Parade manga on Monday.

The manga entered its final arc in the eighth volume on February 25.

The duo launched the "steampunk action" manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in August 2015.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A string of grisly murders. A young man shouldering the responsibility of his family. When Youkuo Kakujou is dragged into an unimaginable conspiracy, he'll experience the horrific underbelly of science first hand.

Yen Press released the seventh volume on March 24, and will release the eighth volume on July 21.

Kataoka and Kondou launched their 13-volume Deadman Wonderland manga in Monthly Shōnen Ace in 2006, and ended the series in July 2013. Tokyopop published the first five volumes of the manga before the company shut down its North American publishing division in 2011. Viz Media later released the series in English in North America. The manga received a 12-episode television anime adaptation in 2011, and Funimation released the series in North America on DVD in 2012, and in a Blu-ray/DVD combo package in July 2014.

The duo have also worked on the Eureka Seven manga together.