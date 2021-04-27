Suehiro Maruo to Launch New Manga

New manga centers on aspiring manga creator in 1968 Tokyo

Manga creator Suehiro Maruo revealed on his Twitter account on April 24 that he is launching a new "long form" manga. Maruo did not reveal the manga's title, but revealed that the story will be about an aspiring manga creator in 1968 Tokyo. Maruo also revealed a photo of the manuscript of the first chapter of the manga.

Hiroshi Harada adapted Maruo's 1984 erotic horror manga Mr. Arashi's Amazing Freak Show ( Shojo Tsubaki ) into an anime film in 1992. The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation in May 2017. Blast Books published the manga's one compiled volume in North America in 1993. Maruo won the "New Artist Prize" of the 13th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prizes in 2009, although he has been drawing manga professionally since 1980.

Last Gasp Publishing released Maruo's The Strange Tale of Panorama Island manga in 2013. The manga was nominated for the 2014 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards.

Maruo ended his Tomino no Jigoku ( Tomino the Damned ) manga in November 2018.