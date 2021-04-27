Yasuke Anime Reveals New English Trailer, Cast

The staff of LeSean Thomas and MAPPA 's Yasuke anime revealed a new English trailer and English cast members for the anime on Monday.

The new English cast members include:

Takehiro Hira as Nobunaga

as Nobunaga Maya Tanida as Saki

Ming-Na Wen as Natsumaru

as Natsumaru Paul Nakauchi as Morisuke

as Morisuke Darren Criss as Haruto

as Haruto Julie Marcus as Nikita

William Christopher Stephens as Achoja

Dia Frampton as Ishikawa

Don Donahue as Abraham

Amy Hill as Daimyo

Noshi Dalal as Kurosaka (Dark General)

The anime will debut on Thursday worldwide on Netflix .

Netflix describes the story:

In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords. The story of Yasuke, the first African samurai who actually served the legendary Oda Nobunaga, will be released to the world.

Satoshi Iwataki ( A Certain Magical Index , Dororo ) is the chief animation director, and Takeru Satō is the chief technical director. Kenichi Shima ( Parasyte -the maxim- ) is in charge of sub-character designs, and Minoru Nishida ( Dagashi Kashi 2 ) is in charge of world art design and art setting. Junichi Higashi ( Cowboy Bebop , Kingdom ) directing the art, Yuki Nomoto ( Dorohedoro ) is the 3D CG director, and Hyo Gyu Park is the compositing director of photography. Azusa Sasaki ( Zombie Land Saga ) is the color key artist, and Mutsumi Takemiya ( Dororo , Azur Lane ) is editing.

The story's protagonist is based on the historical figure Yasuke, a samurai of African origin who served under Oda Nobunaga during Japan's Warring States period in the 16th century.

LeSean Thomas ( Children of Ether , Cannon Busters , The Boondocks ) is credited as creator, director, and executive producer for Yasuke , and Flying Lotus is composing the music and serving as executive producer. Takeshi Koike ( Redline ) is designing the characters. Lakeith Stanfield ( Atlanta, Sorry to Bother You ) is voicing Yasuke in the English dub . MAPPA ( Yuri!!! on Ice , Kakegurui ) is producing the animation.

Source: Press release