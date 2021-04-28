Chinese Live-Action Dynasty Warriors Film's Trailer Highlights Lu Bu Fight

The staff of the Chinese live-action film of KOEI Tecmo Games' Dynasty Warriors/Shin Sangoku Musō game franchise unveiled a new trailer for the film on Monday. The trailer highlights the climactic confrontation between Liu Bei's army and Lu Bu.

The film will open in Mainland China on April 30. The film will open in Hong Kong on April 29.

The Hong Kong company China 3D is producing the project. The film was originally slated for a 2018 release in China. The film was then scheduled to open in 2019 before another delay. Roy Hin Yeung Chow ( Murderer, Nightfall, Rise of the Legend ) is directing, and his wife Christine To Chi-Long ( Murderer, Nightfall, Rise of the Legend ) is writing.

The games bring The Romance of the Three Kingdoms , Luo Guanzhong's classic novel about a wartorn era in Chinese history, to the hack-and-slash genre. KOEI released the first Sangoku Musō ( Dynasty Warriors ) game in 1997 for the PlayStation as a spinoff of its Romance of the Three Kingdoms strategy game franchise .

Dynasty Warriors 9 ( Shin Sangoku Musō 8 ) , the latest game in the series, launched in Japan and the West in February 2018. The series has also inspired numerous spinoffs (including the Samurai Warriors series).