Funimation Streams Cells at Work!! Season 2 Anime's English Dub

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming an English dub of Cells at Work!! , the second anime season based on Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work!! manga, on Thursday. Funimation is streaming the anime in partnership with Bang Zoom! Entertainment and Aniplex of America in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. AnimeLab will stream the second season in Australia and New Zealand.

The English cast from the first season will return, including Cherami Leigh as Red Blood Cell and Billy Kametz as White Blood Cell (Neutrophil).

The second season premiered in Japan on January 9, and it had eight episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll also streamed the anime.

Hirofumi Ogura ( Black Butler II , Null & Peta ) was the new director of the second season (and the accompanying theatrical anime) at David Production . Yuuko Kakihara returned to write and oversee the series scripts. Takahiko Yoshida returned as the character designer, and Kenichiro Suehiro and MAYUKO returned to compose the music. The anime also featured a returning cast. The cast sang the opening theme song "Go! Go! Saibō Festa!" (Go! Go! Cell Festa). The duo ClariS performed the ending theme song "Fight!!."

The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll , and Funimation added the show in February. The company released the anime on Blu-ray Disc with an English dub in August 2019. A new anime special aired in December 2018, and Crunchyroll is streaming the special.