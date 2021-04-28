Japan's Health Ministry Posts Cells at Work! Manga's COVID-19, All-New Vaccine Chapters for Free Globally

To stream as motion comics in Japanese, English, Hindi

Kodansha announced on Wednesday that it and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan are posting the "new coronavirus disease (COVID-19)" chapter and a brand-new "COVID-19 vaccine" chapter from Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! ( Hataraku Saibō ) manga in a motion comic format (added sound effects) in Japanese, English, and Hindi. The Japanese version of both chapters is already available.

The original manga ended on January 26 with the "new coronavirus disease (COVID-19)" chapter as its final chapter, while the "COVID-19 vaccine" chapter is an all-new chapter, supervised by Shimizu, and drawn by Kairemeku.

Kodansha collaborated with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the National Center for Global Health and Medicine, the ICheck home COVID-19 detection kit program, and the AnyMind technology company.

Shimizu launched the original Cells at Work! manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius . Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English. The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018. The second season premiered on January 9 earlier this year, alongside the anime of the Cells at Work! Code Black spinoff manga.

Sources: PR Times, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web