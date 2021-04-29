Alice in Borderland's Haro Aso, Shirō Yoshida Launch Noyu Girl 'Outdoor Comedy' Manga in August

Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits web manga site revealed on Wednesday that Haro Aso and Shirō Yoshida will launch a new manga titled Noyu Girl (Natural Hot Spring Girl) in August. The site describes the manga as an "outdoor comedy" about a girl who goes around visiting natural hot springs.

Aso began serializing the Alice in Borderland ( Imawa no Kuni no Alice ) manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday S (formerly Shōnen Sunday Chō ) magazine in 2010. The series transferred to Weekly Shonen Sunday as it entered its final story arc in March 2015. The manga ended in March 2016, and Shogakukan published 18 compiled book volumes. The manga's 12th, 13th, and 14th volumes shipped with original video anime ( OVA ) episodes.

The first season of the live-action series adaptation of the manga debuted on Netflix on December 10 in 190 countries worldwide. The show will get a second season.

Yoshida launched a manga adaptation of the Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress anime in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden in May 2016, and the manga ended in November 2018.

