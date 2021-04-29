Bloodborne's Teruyuki Toriyama Joins VR Game Developer Thirdverse

Thirdverse aims to eventually create full VR MMORPG

Bloodborne and Demon's Souls remake game producer Teruyuki Toriyama announced on Twitter on Monday that VR game developer Thirdverse has hired him as a manager and producer of its Game Design Division.

Toriyama added in an interview with Wantedly that Thirdverse is aiming to eventually create a fully immersive VR MMORPG. He stated that he is excited about the company's vision, and he hopes to create a completely new game experience.

Toriyama left SIE Japan Studio at the end of December. He thanked fans for their support and said he would create new game IPs at his new company.

Aside from the 2015 PlayStation 4 title Bloodborne and the 2020 PlayStation 5 remake of the 2013 PlayStation 3 title Demon's Souls , Toriyama also worked on the Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Déraciné games, as well as the Soul Sacrifice series.

Sources: Teruyuki Toriyama's Twitter account, Wantedly via Hachima Kikо̄