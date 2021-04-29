Mizu Sahara's Okashiratsuki Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga about softball player with secret launched in March 2018

The June issue of Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine revealed on Sunday that Mizu Sahara 's Okashiratsuki manga will end in two chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end on June 25.

The manga's third compiled book volume revealed on January 18 that the manga is approaching its climax with the fourth volume, which will ship this fall.

The manga centers on Nachi Hiyama, a middle school softball player. The story begins when she learns the secret of her classmate Utsumi.

Sahara launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in March 2018.

Sahara adapted Makoto Shinkai 's The Voices of a Distant Star and The Place Promised in Our Early Days into manga. Tokyopop released the former in North America in 2006. Sahara's My Girl manga inspired a live-action television series in 2009. Sahara also drew the Same Cell Organism , The Day I Become a Butterfly , Himeyuka & Rozione's Story , and Tengu-Jin manga under the name Sumomo Yumeka . Digital Manga Publishing released the Same Cell Organism and The Day I Become a Butterfly boys-love manga in 2006 and 2007, respectively. Aurora Publishing, Inc. released Tengu-Jin in 2009, while Yen Press released Himeyuka & Rozione's Story in 2010.

Sahara and Michiharu Kusunoki ended Kami-sama no Joker in November 2016 and the third and final volume of the manga shipped in January 2017.