Netflix Reveals Trailer for 4th Season of Castlevania Animated Show

4th, final season streams on May 13

Netflix began streaming on Thursday a trailer for the fourth and final season of Adi Shankar 's Castlevania animated series.

Netflix will stream the fourth season on May 13. The season will have 10 episodes. Entertainment news website Deadline reported earlier this month that Netflix is eyeing a new series set in the same universe with a new cast of characters.

The third season premiered in March 2020 with 10 episodes.

The first four-episode season premiered worldwide on Netflix in July 2017. The second eight-episode season premiered worldwide on Netflix in October 2018. Viz Media has released the series on home video.

Netflix describes the series:

A vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly beasts controlled by Dracula himself. Inspired by the classic video games.

Sam Deats is directing the series, Warren Ellis is the writer and executive producer, and other executive producers include Shankar, Fred Seibert , and Kevin Kolde .

The show's English cast stars:

The Japanese dub cast stars Ryotaro Okiayu , Shinichiro Miki , Naoya Uchida , and Ayaka Shimoyamada .

Producer Adi Shankar announced in 2015 that he was working with Fred Seibert and Kevin Kolde of Frederator Studios on an animated mini-series based on Konami 's Castlevania game series. In particular, the story is based on the 1989 NES/Famicom game Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse .