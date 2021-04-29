'Not Lives' Manga Creator Wataru Karasuma Ends 'Kakuregami' Manga Abruptly

Suspense manga launched in February 2020 but ends due to 'various circumstances'

The official Twitter account of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine announced on March 26 that Wataru Karasuma 's Kakuregami (Hidden Gods) manga has ended due to "various circumstances." Karasuma launched the manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in February 2020.

The suspense story centers on a group of five friends. When they visit their local shrine for a summer festival, they see a "nodule," which acts as the shrine's divine vessel. One of the boys, Tsukasa, sees a fissure on the surface of the nodule, and attempts to pry it open. When Hiro, Tsukasa's friend, tries to stop him, he thinks he sees something inside the fissure that looks exactly like him. When the five friends exit the shrine, they find that they can no longer be seen or noticed by anyone.

Kodansha published the manga's second volume on February 27.

Karasuma launched the Not Lives manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in 2011, and Kadokawa published the 10th and final compiled book volume in January 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the series and published all 10 volumes.