Sentai Filmworks Licenses Live-Action School-Live! Film, 4-Episode Prequel

Film, mini-series prequel debuted in January 2019

Sentai Filmworks announced on Tuesday that it has licensed the live-action film of Norimitsu Kaihō and Sadoru Chiba 's School-Live! ( Gakkō Gurashi! ) manga and the film's four-episode live-action mini-series prequel Gakko*** SCHOOL-LIVE! Another Story ( Gakkō XXX ~Mō Hitotsu no Gakkō Gurashi! ). The company will release the film and mini-series on home video and stream it on select outlets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal.

The film opened in Japan in January 2019, after a delay from fall 2018. The film's mini-series prequel debuted on Amazon Prime Video in Japan in January 2019.

Issey Shibata ( Real Onigokko ) directed and penned the script for the film.

The film's cast members are all members of subgroups of the idol group Last Idol, which include Nanami Abe (LaLuce) as Kurumi Ebisuzawa, Midori Nagatsuki (LaLuce, Chou Cream Rockets) as Yuki Takeya, Wakana Majima (Someday Somewhere) as Yūri Wakasa, and Rio Kiyohara (Someday Somewhere) as Miki Naoki.

The mini-series is an original story starring Hinako Sakurai , Rena Takeda , Ei Morisako , Mio Yūki , and Nonoka Ono . The story centers around various students of Megurigaoka Private High School, including a pair of third-year students who were planning to enter a competition with their documentary film, two second-year students who are childhood friends but who have a strained relationship, and a third-year student who worries about having different views from her friends. Ono reprises her role from the film as the teacher Megumi ("Megu-nee").

Kaihō and Chiba launched the manga in Manga Time Kirara Forward in 2012, and ended the series in November 2019. The manga's 12th and final compiled volume shipped in January 2020.

Yen Press released the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Meet the members of the School Living Club! There's the shovel-loving(?) Kurumi Ebisuzawa, the big-sister figure Yuuri Wakasa, club advisor Megumi Sakura, and last but not least, the ever-optimistic Yuki Takeya. The School Living Club is just your average after-school organization where the girls hang out, have fun...and live at school as the sole survivors of a zombie apocalypse. NBD.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in July 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in June 2017 with an English dub . HIDIVE is also streaming the series with English subtitles and with the English dub .

Source: Sentai Filmworks