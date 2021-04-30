Actor Kenji Urai's Uraken Character Gets TV Short Anime

Kyо̄ no Uraken anime premieres on Sunday

Uraken, a character that actor Kenji Urai ( Kamen Rider Kuuga , Sailor Moon and Death Note musicals) created, is getting a short anime titled Kyо̄ no Uraken (Today's Uraken) within Fuji TV 's Charadachi Museum ~MoCA~ educational program. The anime will premiere on Sunday.

Urai voices his Uraken character, a canine mascot that Urai uses in his LINE stamps and official goods. In the short anime, Uraken lives backstage in a theater, and he talks about musicals and daily backstage life. Uraken dreams of standing on a brilliant stage.

Kōji Ishii is supervising the anime at Fuji TV . Natsumi Kemuyama is writing the screenplays. Takeshi Onaka is producing the anime, and Craft is collaborating on the production.

Source: Comic Natalie