Actor Kenji Urai's Uraken Character Gets TV Short Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kyо̄ no Uraken anime premieres on Sunday
Uraken, a character that actor Kenji Urai (Kamen Rider Kuuga, Sailor Moon and Death Note musicals) created, is getting a short anime titled Kyо̄ no Uraken (Today's Uraken) within Fuji TV's Charadachi Museum ~MoCA~ educational program. The anime will premiere on Sunday.
Urai voices his Uraken character, a canine mascot that Urai uses in his LINE stamps and official goods. In the short anime, Uraken lives backstage in a theater, and he talks about musicals and daily backstage life. Uraken dreams of standing on a brilliant stage.
Kōji Ishii is supervising the anime at Fuji TV. Natsumi Kemuyama is writing the screenplays. Takeshi Onaka is producing the anime, and Craft is collaborating on the production.
Source: Comic Natalie