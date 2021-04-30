Godzilla vs. Kong Film's Japan Opening Delayed Due to COVID-19

Film was previously slated for May 14

The official Japanese website for Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's Godzilla vs. Kong film announced on Friday that the film's planned May 14 opening in Japan has been delayed to an as-yet undecided date, due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the state of emergency declared in four prefectures. The current state of emergency is slated to lift on May 11.

The film opened internationally on March 26 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film opened in the United States on March 31.

The film has earned over US$400 million worldwide. The international box office in 41 markets represent US$320 million of that total. The film has earned US$183 million in China, US$20.1 million in Australia, US$18.3 million in Mexico, US$12.4 million in Taiwan, and US$11.7 million in Russia.

The film has earned a cumulative total of over US$80.5 million in the United States. The film earned US$48.5 million in its first five days in the U.S.

Warner Bros. Pictures is distributing the film worldwide outside Japan in 2D and 3D, as well as at IMAX theaters. Toho Co., LTD. will distribute the film in Japan.

Source: Godzilla vs. Kong Japanese website via Otakomu