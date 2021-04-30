Kodomo no Jikan's Kaworu Watashiya Launches New Manga

Manga about monster marriage advisor debuts on May 25

This year's June issue of Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine revealed on Monday that Kaworu Watashiya ( Kodomo no Jikan , pictured right) will launch a new manga titled Monster no Konkatsuya-san (Monster Marriage Matchmaking Service) in the magazine's next issue on May 25. The manga will feature opening color pages.

The manga's story follows marriage advisor Yuito Nakao who supports the marriage matchmaking of humans, succubi, and vampires.

Watashiya launched the Kodomo no Jikan ~ A Child's Time manga series in Comic High! in 2005 after a one-shot version ran in 2004, and she ended the series in 2013. Watashiya published the additional "Houkago" collection of shorts at the same time as the final volume of the manga.

Digital Manga Inc. 's PeCChi imprint launched a Kickstarter campaign to publish the manga in English in 2016, and released the manga digitally following the successful campaign.

The manga inspired a television series in 2007, and it was followed by manga-bundled original anime DVDs and a video anime series.

North American publisher Seven Seas Entertainment had licensed the manga under the name Nymphet , but canceled its plans due to content.