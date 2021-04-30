News
Our Last Crusade Manga Artist okama Launches New Manga in May
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The May issue of Akita Shoten's Dokodemo Young Champion digital magazine revealed on April 23 that manga creator Okama is launching a new manga titled B Made Koi wa Ai Makase… (Leave Love Up to AI Until Step B…) in the magazine's next issue on May 25. The magazine teases the manga with the description, "A dating app becomes an unpopular high school guy's cupid?!"
Okama recently ended the manga adaptation of Kei Sazane's Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World (Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjō, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen) light novels on March 12. Okama launched the manga in Hakusensha's Young Animal in May 2018. Hakusensha published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume on Wednesday. Yen Press is releasing both the novels and the manga in English.
The novels inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered last October. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.
Okama's works include character designs for Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan, The Dragon Dentist, Glass Fleet, Himawari!, Saint October, Getsumen to Heiki Mina, Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live, and Captain Earth. Fakku Books published Okama's Hanafuda erotic manga in English in 2015.
Source: Akita Shoten's website