Tohyo Game Artist Tatsuhiko Ends Hotomeku Kakashi Manga

Manga's 2nd volume ships on June 25

This year's May issue of Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine published last Saturday the final chapter of Tatsuhiko's Hotomeku Kakashi manga.

The second and final compiled book volume will ship in Japan on June 25.

Tatsuhiko launched the manga in Big Gangan in December 2019. Square Enix shipped the manga's first compiled book volume last July. The manga follows Elsa, a moving scarecrow who lives on Nokonoshima after she is awakened from decades of sleep by a junior high school girl named Tomo.

Tatsuhiko illustrated and Chihiro and goo wrote the Tohyou Game manga, which debuted in 2014 in Big Gangan . The story takes place at a high school that starts voting for the most popular kid, where losing the popularity contest means death. Yen Press licensed the manga.