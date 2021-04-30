Wakako-zake's Chie Shinkyū Launches New Manga on May 21

Mikako 72-sai about 72-year-old widow discovering husband's social media account

The June issue of Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine revealed on Sunday that Chie Shinkyū will launch a new manga titled Mikako 72-sai (72-Year-Old Mikako) in the Comic Zenon website on May 21. Shinkyū posted a photo of the announcement on their Twitter account on Saturday.

The manga centers on the titular Mikako, a 72-year-old woman whose husband has recently passed away, and who now lives alone in the couple's house. Her children and grandchildren worry for her, and give her a smartphone. While using it, she comes across the old account of her husband.

Shinkyū recently ended their Takako-san manga with the sixth volume on February 20.

Shinkyū started the Wakako-zake manga in North Stars Pictures and Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in 2011. Media Do released the first volume of the manga digitally in English on several platforms in October 2018. Nenzu Nyanbara launched a spinoff manga titled Taishū Sakaba Wakao - Wakako-zake Betten (Public Bar Wakao - Wakako-zake Different Shop) on Tokuma Shoten 's Web Comic Zenyon website in January 2019.

The first 12-episode live-action television season aired in January-March 2015, and the second and third 12-episode seasons premiered in January 2016 and April 2017, respectively. The fourth season premiered in January 2019, and the fifth and most recent season premiered in April 2020 and aired for 12 episodes.

Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired, and added the first season in April 2016. The manga also inspired a 12-episode series of three-minute anime shorts, starring Miyuki Sawashiro , that premiered in July 2015. Crunchyroll also streamed the anime series as it aired.