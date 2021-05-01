News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 19-25

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: April 19-25

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS4 NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... Square Enix April 22 108,838 108,838
2 NSw Monster Hunter Rise CAPCOM March 26 86,258 1,970,371
3 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 16,020 674,662
4 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 12,415 2,125,061
5 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 12,287 2,522,709
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,331 3,793,952
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,224 1,910,581
8 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 8,269 6,743,432
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,770 4,249,496
10 NSw Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack KOEI Tecmo Games April 22 6,022 6,022
11 PS5 Judgment Sega April 23 5,539 5,539
12 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,746 3,845,721
13 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 4,541 4,032,533
14 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 4,496 685,377
15 NSw Raiden IV x Mikado Remix Moss April 22 4,479 4,479
16 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 3,875 1,865,584
17 NSw Unō no Tatsujin - Machigai Sagashi Museum for Nintendo Switch Bandai Namco Entertainment April 22 3,565 3,565
18 PS4 Judgment Sega April 23 3,192 3,192
19 PS4 Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack KOEI Tecmo Games April 22 3,074 3,074
20 NSw Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Marvelous February 21 2,659 274,926

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 12-18
