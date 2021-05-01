News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 19-25
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS4
|NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...
|Square Enix
|April 22
|108,838
|108,838
|2
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise
|CAPCOM
|March 26
|86,258
|1,970,371
|3
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|16,020
|674,662
|4
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|12,415
|2,125,061
|5
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|12,287
|2,522,709
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,331
|3,793,952
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,224
|1,910,581
|8
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|8,269
|6,743,432
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,770
|4,249,496
|10
|NSw
|Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|April 22
|6,022
|6,022
|11
|PS5
|Judgment
|Sega
|April 23
|5,539
|5,539
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,746
|3,845,721
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|4,541
|4,032,533
|14
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|4,496
|685,377
|15
|NSw
|Raiden IV x Mikado Remix
|Moss
|April 22
|4,479
|4,479
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|3,875
|1,865,584
|17
|NSw
|Unō no Tatsujin - Machigai Sagashi Museum for Nintendo Switch
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|April 22
|3,565
|3,565
|18
|PS4
|Judgment
|Sega
|April 23
|3,192
|3,192
|19
|PS4
|Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|April 22
|3,074
|3,074
|20
|NSw
|Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
|Marvelous
|February 21
|2,659
|274,926
Source: Famitsu