One Room of Happiness Spinoff Manga Ends With 4th Volume

Seikai no Tantei manga about detective Hijiri Matsubase launched with 1st volume in 2019

Manga creator Hakuri revealed on Wednesday that their Seikai no Tantei manga spinoff will end with the fourth volume, although Hakuri did not reveal a release date for that volume. Hakuri joked that they initially planned the manga with a three-volume structure in mind.

The manga is a prequel to Hakuri 's One Room of Happiness ( SACHIiro no One Room ) manga, and features the detective character Hijiri Matsubase as the protagonist. Square Enix published the first volume of the manga in September 2019. The manga's third volume will ship on May 21.

Hakuri launched the original One Room of Happiness manga on pixiv and Twitter before switching it to Gangan pixiv in February 2017. Square Enix will ship the manga's ninth volume on May 21. Crunchyroll is publishing the manga in English digitally.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted on the AbemaTV streaming service in July 2018. The series was canceled on the Kanto region's TV Asahi channel amidst criticism that it portrayed real-life kidnapping in a positive light. The show still aired on the Kansai region's ABC channel.