LBX Girls/Sōkō Musume Smartphone Game Ends Service

The official website for DMM Games and Level 5 's Sōkō Musume Mizel Rem Crisis smartphone game revealed on Friday that the game will end service on July 6. The game has already halted purchase of "Core Stone" in-game currency. Those who have unused Core Stones can apply for a refund between July 6 and October 6.

In the game, the female characters are clad in parts from Little Battlers eXperience robots. DMM Games and Level 5 announced the project in September 2017. DMM Games streamed an animated video for the game in October 2017.

Sōkō Musume Mizel Rem Crisis , the rebooted version of the game, originally debuted in January 2018. The game went down for long-term maintenance in June 2018 and resumed service in May 2020.

Sōkō Musume Senki , the television anime based on the rebooted game, premiered in January. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired under the title LBX Girls . Funimation describes the anime:

In an unplanned field trip, Riko is transported to an alternate Japan where metal-based life forms known as Mimesis ravage the world. Only girls equipped with LBX armored weaponry can stand up to this scourge. Joined by four other displaced young women, Riko will have to adapt to save humanity. The hope of a planet now rests on these heavy metal soldiers who desire one wish—to return home again!

The Sōkō Musume franchise also includes plastic models and a manga.

Little Battlers eXperience was Level 5 's second multimedia project after Inazuma Eleven . Level 5 debuted the first "near-future, plastic-model-building role-playing game" in June 2011 for the PlayStation Portable. The company released several other games for Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita. The Danbōru Senki Baku Boost Nintendo 3DS game arrived in Japan in 2012 and in North America and Europe in 2015 under the title LBX: Little Battlers eXperience .

