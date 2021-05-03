David Production's Misaki no Mayoiga Anime Film Reveals Cast, More Staff, Trailer, August 27 Premiere

The official website of David Production 's anime film of Sachiko Kashiwaba 's Misaki no Mayoiga (The Abandoned House by the Cape) revealed on Tuesday that two cast members, more staff, a trailer, and the August 27 release date. Mana Ashida will play the main character Yui, and Iwate prefecture's governor Takuya Tasso will play Kappa of Kozuchigawa.

Kamogawa is handling the film's character design, and Yuri Miyauchi is composing the music.

The story centers around a traditional Japanese house named "Mayoiga" (named after the Japanese folkloric concept of an abandoned yet well-kept home) from where one can see the sea and feel the touch of warmth and nostalgia. Here, a 17-year-old girl named Yui who is trying to find her place in the world begins a new life with people completely unrelated to her.

The anime, which is set in Iwate prefecture, joins Bakuten!! and Hula Fulla Dance as part of a larger initiative to promote Iwate, Miyagi, and Fukushima, respectively. The "Zutto Ōen Project 2011 + 10..." is in remembrance of the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami 10 years ago.

Shinya Kawatsura ( Non Non Biyori , Sagrada Reset , Kokoro Connect ) is directing the anime at David Production , and Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Violet Evergarden , Liz and the Blue Bird ) is penning the script.

Kashiwaba released the original novel in 2015, and it won the 2016 Noma Award for Juvenile Fiction. Kashiwaba also penned the Chikashitru Kara no Fushigi na Tabi (Strange Journey From The Basement) that inspired Keiichi Hara 's The Wonderland film.

Sources: Misaki no Mayoiga film's website, Comic Natalie