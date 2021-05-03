Deca-Dence, Drifting Dragons, ID: Invaded, BNA, Demon Slayer, Precure, More Anime Nominated for Seiun Sci-Fi Awards

Also: Eizouken, Ultraman Z, Rohan Kishibe, Maeda Kensetsu live-action works

The 60th Japan Science Fiction Convention (Nihon SF Taikai) revealed the list of nominees for the 52nd Seiun Awards on April 24.

The nominees of the Media category include:

The awards this year are again separated into nine categories: Japanese Novel, Japanese Short Story, Translated Novel, Translated Short Story, Media, Comic, Art, Nonfiction, and a "Free" category. Each category has between 6-10 nominees. The nominees were chosen among works that were released between January 1 and December 31, 2020.

Those who registered for the 60th Japan Science Fiction Convention can vote online for the winners between April 24 and June 15. The winners will be announced at the event in Takamatsu on August 21-22.

"Seiun Shō" literally translates to "nebula awards," but the Japan SF Con's Seiun Awards are more akin to the Hugo Awards, in that the attendees of each respective convention vote on the winners. There is another set of awards, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of Japan's Nihon SF Taishō honors, that are the rough Japanese equivalent of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America's Nebula Awards. Like the Hugo Awards, the Seiun Awards honor all forms of speculative fiction — including but not limited to science fiction — and related materials.

Previous winners of the Seiun Awards include Kemono Friends , And Yet the Town Moves , Shin Godzilla , Kochikame , Girls und Panzer , Knights of Sidonia , The World of Narue , Bodacious Space Pirates , Range Murata , Masamune Shirow , Makoto Shinkai , Fullmetal Alchemist , Gundam: The Origin , 20th Century Boys , Summer Wars , Card Captor Sakura , Madoka Magica , Pacific Rim, Space Battleship Yamato 2199 , Moyashimon , and more.

Last year, the Astra Lost in Space anime won the Media category, and Dowman Sayman 's How Many Light-Years to Babylon? manga and Masato Hisa 's Batman Ninja manga both won the "Best Comic" award.

Source: Japan Science Fiction Convention via Locus