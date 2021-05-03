HIDIVE Streams Majestic Prince: Genetic Awakening Anime Film

Film streams dubbed on May 10

HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the Majestic Prince : Genetic Awakening ( Gekijōban Ginga Kikōtai Majestic Prince ) anime film with an English dub on May 10 at 1:00 p.m. EDT in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

The dub cast for Majestic Prince : Genetic Awakening includes:

Blake Jackson directed the English dub , and he also wrote the scripts with George Manley . Ian Fagen provided the translation. David Lascoe , Jonathan Rodriquez, and Patrick Marrero were the audio engineers, and Brent Marshall was in charge of the sound mix.

Sentai Filmworks released the anime on home video and digitally, and it describes the anime:

Team Rabbits returns with even more mecha and combat action. Their leader, Izuru, has fallen into a coma following critical injuries he sustained in a fierce battle with his sworn enemy, Jiart. Now Asagi steps up to command Team Rabbits, but does he have what it takes to live up to his brother Izuru's legacy? There's no time for second-guessing as Asagai and Team Rabbits take the ultimate stand against a terrifying new enemy, the likes of which they've never faced. Explosive mecha action unfolds against a backdrop of alien warfare and gripping drama in Majestic Prince : Genetic Awakening !

The film opened in Japan in November 2016 as a sequel to the 2013 Majestic Prince television anime series.

Keitaro Motonaga returned from the television anime series to direct the film, Hisashi Hirai returned to design the characters, and Takaaki Suzuki returned as military history and science-fiction adviser. Eiji Inomoto additionally returned as the CG producer, and Toshiyuki Watanabe returned to compose the music. Yoshitaka Shishido ( Supernatural: The Anime Series , Photo Kano ), who wrote the Ginga Kikōtai Majestic Prince Hajimari no Shōjo, Yakusoku no Rasen original light novel, wrote the screenplay. Reiko Yoshida , who handled the series composition for the Majestic Prince television anime series, served as script supervisor.

Source: HIDIVE