Plus-Sized Elf Manga Changes Publishers, Goes on Half-Year Hiatus

Manga to return this fall under new publisher

Synecdoche revealed on Twitter on Friday that Wani Books is no longer publishing their Plus-Sized Elf ( Elf-san wa Yaserarenai. ) manga. Wani Books published the manga's 45th chapter, and Synecdoche is posting the 46th and 47th chapters on Twitter. After the author posts the 47th chapter, the manga will go on a half-year hiatus as it changes publishers. The manga will return this fall under a new publisher.

Synecdoche will reveal more information on Twitter about the new publisher and release date of the manga's eighth compiled book volume at a later date.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Naoe-kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he's saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest–everything about her screams “elf,” except for one thing: her bodacious body. It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obsession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this loveable elf girl lose the weight–and keep it off?

Synecdoche launched the ongoing manga on Wani Books ' Comic Gum website in December 2016, and Wani Books published the seventh compiled volume in October 2020.

Source: Synedoche's Twitter account