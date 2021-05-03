News
Plus-Sized Elf Manga Changes Publishers, Goes on Half-Year Hiatus
posted on by Alex Mateo
Synecdoche revealed on Twitter on Friday that Wani Books is no longer publishing their Plus-Sized Elf (Elf-san wa Yaserarenai.) manga. Wani Books published the manga's 45th chapter, and Synecdoche is posting the 46th and 47th chapters on Twitter. After the author posts the 47th chapter, the manga will go on a half-year hiatus as it changes publishers. The manga will return this fall under a new publisher.
Synecdoche will reveal more information on Twitter about the new publisher and release date of the manga's eighth compiled book volume at a later date.
Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Naoe-kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he's saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest–everything about her screams “elf,” except for one thing: her bodacious body. It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obsession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this loveable elf girl lose the weight–and keep it off?
Synecdoche launched the ongoing manga on Wani Books' Comic Gum website in December 2016, and Wani Books published the seventh compiled volume in October 2020.
Source: Synedoche's Twitter account