Puyo's Sarara Urushiha Is Not Into Romance Manga Ends

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine published the final chapter of Puyo 's Urushiha Sarara wa Koi Nado Shinai ( Sarara Urushiha Is Not Into Romance ) manga on Saturday. The manga's fourth and final volume will ship on August 4.

The manga centers on the titular Sarara Urushiha, who is a beautiful, popular, smart, athletic girl who constantly receives romantic confessions. As a result, all romance has lost its luster for her. One day, annoyed at the constant attention she gets, she relieves her stress violently in an empty classroom, but her classmate witnesses her outburst.

Puyo launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in January 2018. The manga inspired an animated promotional video that debuted in May 2019. Kadoakwa published the manga's third compiled volume in March 2020.

Puyo worked on both the The Melancholy of Suzumiya Haruhi-chan four-panel gag manga based on Nagaru Tanigawa and Noizi Ito 's The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya light novel series, as well as the The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan spinoff manga. Yen Press publishes both manga in English.

Both manga inspired anime adaptations. The Melancholy of Suzumiya Haruhi-chan anime shorts debuted in 2009, while the The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan television anime premiered in 2015.