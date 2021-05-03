Star Wars Rebels Manga Goes on Hiatus, Star Wars Leia Manga Returns From Hiatus

Star Wars Leia manga went on hiatus in January 2020 due to author's poor health

The LINE Manga app revealed on Saturday that Haruichi 's Star Wars: Leia Ōjo no Shiren ( Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan ) manga is returning from its hiatus on May 8. Additionally, the same app revealed on Friday that Akira Aoki will put the Star Wars Rebels ( Star Wars Hanransha-tachi ) manga on a hiatus "for a while" due to "personal reasons." Yen Press publishes both manga in English.

Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan launched on the LINE Manga app in May 2019, and had gone on short breaks multiple times since its launch. The series went on an indefinite hiatus in January 2020 due to Haruichi 's poor physical health.

Star Wars Leia, Princess of Alderaan adapts Claudia Gray 's Leia, Princess of Alderaan novel, which Disney– Lucasfilm Press published in September 2017 as part of the Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi series.

Yen Press describes the manga:

The never-before-told story of how young Leia Organa comes to join the rebellion against the evil Empire. Claudia Gray is the author of Star Wars: Lost Stars , a Star Wars YA novel adapted into a manga published by Yen Press . A young Princess Leia spends her days learning the ways of politics, aiding those in need and preparing for the traditional ceremony in which she declares her intention to one day rule Alderaan. But as Leia prepares herself to be named the heir of the throne, she becomes aware of the growing distance between her and her parents, who behind closed doors are leaders of the newly-formed Rebellion. Upon learning her parents' secrets, Leia must now make a choice between her responsibility to the people of Alderaan and her responsibility to save a galaxy crushed by the rule of the Empire.

Aoki launched Star Wars Rebels on the LINE Manga app in December 2019. The manga adapts the Star Wars Rebels American animated series, which premiered in October 2014 and aired on Disney XD until March 2018.

Yen Press describes the story:

Set during an era when the Galactic Empire is hunting down the last of the Jedi, a fledgling rebellion against the Empire begins to take form. Star Wars Rebels takes place in the area surrounding the planet Lothal, where the Galactic Empire battles against Ezra, a teenage con artist with latent Force abilities, Kanan, one of the last surviving members of the Jedi Order, and the rest of the ragtag rebels on board the starship Ghost.

Yūsaku Komiyama ( Avengers: Zombies Assemble , Ixion Saga ) launched a manga adaptation of Claudia Gray 's Star Wars: Lost Stars novel in 2017. Yen Press is releasing the series in English.



Source: LINE Manga app