Vancouver's Anirevo 2021 Convention Canceled

Anirevo: Summer 2022 is scheduled for July 29-31

The staff of the Anirevo convention announced on its website on April 14 that the Anirevo: Summer 2021 event is canceled due to the current public health orders and in keeping with British Columbia's current projection for its immunization schedule. Next year's convention Anirevo: Summer 2022 is scheduled for July 29-31.

This year's convention was scheduled to take place from July 30-August 1. Pre-purchased tickets for the convention will automatically roll over to next year's event. Exhibitors' spots for their booths roll over to to next year's event as well.

Voice actress Ami Koshimizu attended Anirevo 2019 as a guest. Voice actor yanaginagi , singer Asaka , voice actress Ryoka Yuzuki , and voice actor Nobuyuki Hiyama also attended the event. Anirevo 2019 took place at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, Canada from August 9-11. Anirevo: Summer 2020 was also canceled last year.

According to the staff of Anirevo, the convention aims to "spread love and appreciation for anime and other aspects of Japanese culture." The event also "[celebrates] and [partakes] in cultural exchange through events where participants can share their passion for art, anime, manga, cosplay , dance, games and music through various activities, contests, exhibits, panels, and performances."

Source: Anirevo's website and Twitter account