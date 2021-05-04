Funimation Reveals English Dub Cast for 'Combatants Will Be Dispatched!' Anime

Funimation revealed the English dub cast for the television anime adaptation of Natsume Akatsuki 's Combatants Will Be Dispatched! ( Sentōin, Hakenshimasu! ) light novel series on Saturday. The company began streaming the first episode of the dub on Sunday.

The cast includes:

Anthony Bowling is the ADR Director . Tyler Walker is the ADR scriptwriter. Manuel Aragon is the ADR engineer. William Dewell is in charge of sound mixing.

Funimation describes the series:

Turns out, evil takes initiative! With world domination close at hand, the Kisaragi Corporation turns its sights on interstellar conquest, and who better to take over a magical world than two randomly assigned minions—Combatant Agent Six and his android partner Alice? But Six's path up the evil corporate ladder won't be easy—a Demon Lord's army is hatching its own nefarious plan!

The anime premiered on April 4 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , an BS- NTV . Funimation is also streaming the series as it airs with subtitles.

Miku Itō is performing the opening theme song "No.6," and voice actresses Miyu Tomita , Sayaka Kikuchi , Natsumi Murakami , and Minami Takahashi are performing the ending the song "Home Sweet Home" as their respective characters.

Hiroaki Akagi ( Teasing Master Takagi-san , Mashiro no Oto ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff , and Yukie Sugawara ( Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic , The [email protected] SideM , Overlord ) is supervising the series scripts. Sōta Suwa is designing the characters, and Masato Kōda ( Arpeggio of Blue Steel - Ars Nova , KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! ) is composing the music at Nippon Columbia .

Yen Press is releasing the novels and their manga adaptation in English.

Kadokawa is publishing the novels featuring Kakao Lanthanum 's art in Japan. Masaaki Kiasa launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in March 2018.