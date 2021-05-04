Kia Asamiya Draws New Compiler Manga This Fall

The official Twitter account for Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine revealed last Friday that Kia Asamiya is drawing a new story for his Compiler manga, and it will debut in the magazine this fall. The announcement does not mention whether the new story will be a one-shot or a new serialization. The magazine teases the manga as the "return of the goddess of destruction."

The original Compiler comedy manga centered on Compiler and Assembler, two invading computer programs from another dimension whose electronic superpowers are foiled by water. They decide instead to live with the brothers Nachi and Toshi Igarashi.

Asamiya drew the original manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine, and Kodansha published the manga with three volumes. The manga inspired two OVA adaptations in 1994 and 1995. ADV Films released both OVAs.

Aside from Compiler , Asamiya created the Silent Möbius , Steam Detectives , and Junk: Record of the Last Hero manga, among others. He provided character designs for the Martian Successor Nadesico anime (which he later adapted into the Nadesico manga), adapted the Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace film into a manga, and wrote and drew the Batman: The Child of Dreams comic. Many of his manga have been adapted into anime.

Viz Media published his Silent Möbius and Steam Detectives manga in North America, while CPM Manga published Nadesico , and DrMaster published Junk: Record of the Last Hero . Manga Planet recently licensed Silent Möbius .